United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 8.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 2.55% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $762,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,245. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $94.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

