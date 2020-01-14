United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Allstate stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. 909,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

