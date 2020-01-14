United Services Automobile Association Purchases 69,223 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,223 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

LLY stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.44. 1,915,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.11. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

