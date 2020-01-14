United Services Automobile Association Purchases 74,356 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.90% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $142,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 386,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,840,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 250,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after buying an additional 50,135 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.69. 158,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $115.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

