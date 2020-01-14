United Services Automobile Association Sells 10,940 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, hitting $1,433.49. The company had a trading volume of 734,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,244.69. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,441.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

