United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,414 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after buying an additional 1,694,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,729,000 after acquiring an additional 158,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. 2,904,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

