United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,690 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 669,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,457. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.