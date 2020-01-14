United Services Automobile Association Sells 6,378 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $260,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,827 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $130,046,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $87,332,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $133.12. 1,793,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,816. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $132.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.