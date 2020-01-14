United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.88. 1,113,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

