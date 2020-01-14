UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.24. 5,970,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

