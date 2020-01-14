UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Hits Market Cap of $900,187.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $900,187.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

