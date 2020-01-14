Universe Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Universe has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Universe has a market capitalization of $126,741.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,059,548 coins and its circulating supply is 84,859,548 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.