UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 114,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,095. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,203 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

