UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 1,467 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,430.59. 1,278,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,441.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,244.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

