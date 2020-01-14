UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

Shares of APD traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.52. The company had a trading volume of 875,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,339. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $241.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.