UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.82 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2,491.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 146,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 170,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. 3,070,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

