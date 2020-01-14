UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $106,608,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nike to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

