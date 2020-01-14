UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $1.17 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in AMETEK by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.84. 988,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

