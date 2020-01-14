UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, OTCBTC and BigONE. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $269,391.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.02854658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00184183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00122927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, HADAX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

