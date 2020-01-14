Unobtanium (UNO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,178.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.62 or 0.00523732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $6,178.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,673.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.85 or 0.03702024 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,555 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.