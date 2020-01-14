UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Up 1.4% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $904.77 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00010314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00668289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008827 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

