Uptrennd Tops One Day Trading Volume of $947.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $45,288.00 and $947.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000538 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,111,645 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

