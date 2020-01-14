Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06100089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exrates, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

