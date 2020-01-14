Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 160,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

