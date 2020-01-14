Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 201.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

URBN stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.