V Systems 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.93 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. V Systems has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,813,573,918 coins and its circulating supply is 1,898,715,454 coins. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

