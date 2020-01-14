Vail Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,737 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average volume of 151 put options.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $67,662,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $56,153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 254.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,917,000 after acquiring an additional 91,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

NYSE MTN traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $252.31. 4,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,598. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

