Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9,263.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,197 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

