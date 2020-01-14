Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 151.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 128,962 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 162.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. 1,909,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

