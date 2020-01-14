Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 359.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 105.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $149.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $112.94 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

