Valor Token (VALOR) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002218 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $706,120.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06100089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

