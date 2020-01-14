Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,221,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day moving average is $182.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7489 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

