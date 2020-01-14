Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 218,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $127.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

