Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.1% of Surevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,274,000 after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,202,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,949 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $199,495,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

