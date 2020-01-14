Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 672.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.