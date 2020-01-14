Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. 850,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,980. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $79.93 and a twelve month high of $94.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

