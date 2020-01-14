Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Reduced by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.40. 965,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $170.45 and a 52 week high of $256.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6513 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

