Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,741.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,282. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

