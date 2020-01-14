Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,506,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,262,000 after buying an additional 91,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,230,000 after buying an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS remained flat at $$53.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,088. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

