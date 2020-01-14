Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,706. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.9569 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

