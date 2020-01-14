Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 50,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,729. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.9569 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

