Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,363. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

