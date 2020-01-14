Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Boosted by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,281. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.