Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lifted by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $159.26 and a 1-year high of $202.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

