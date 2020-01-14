Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.09. 751,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $138.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

