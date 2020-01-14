Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 2.84% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $606,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.