Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.84. 2,620,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.29 and its 200-day moving average is $278.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $236.97 and a twelve month high of $301.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

