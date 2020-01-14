Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after buying an additional 759,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,736,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,019. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $236.97 and a 12-month high of $301.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.