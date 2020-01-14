Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is PrairieView Partners LLC’s Largest Position

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $69,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.68. The stock had a trading volume of 212,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.56 and a twelve month high of $166.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

