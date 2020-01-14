Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,900. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $82.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

